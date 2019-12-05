Deep Bench: Helping people who face hunger in your community this holiday season

It could be a friend, co-worker, or neighbor; food insecurity does not discriminate nor does it present a certain face.

Across the United States, 37 million people struggle with hunger, including more than 11 million children.

Lauren Biedron, the vice president of corporate partnerships for Feeding America, joined the Deep Bench on Thursday.

Feeding America is the nation’s leading domestic hunger-relief organization and the second largest nonprofit in the U.S. In her role, Lauren oversees revenue for existing cause marketing and corporate philanthropy partners.

She says she has dedicated her entire career to the mission of ending hunger.

Based on the most recent “The State of Senior Hunger in America” report, released in 2019 using 2017 data, 5.5 million seniors, or 7.7% of the senior population, were food insecure in 2017.

This year, Wells Fargo launched the 2019 Holiday Food Bank program, by working side by side with Feeding America. Every dollar donated to Feeding America helps secure and distribute at least 12 pounds of food — the equivalent of 10 meals — through a nationwide network of food banks.

For more information, please visit: www.WellsFargo.com/foodbank