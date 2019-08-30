Deep Bench: HIV treatment innovations mean its no longer a death sentence

Today, an HIV diagnosis is no longer a death sentence, and people living with the virus are leading longer and healthier lives. In fact, thanks to highly effective medications, those living with HIV who have access to treatment can expect to live nearly as long as the general population.

HIV has been thrust into the spotlight recently, with innovative new therapies becoming available and the President pledging to end transmissions of the virus in the U.S. by 2030.

In just three decades, HIV has gone from an untreatable virus to one that is manageable with the right treatment regimen.

Clinicians and people living with HIV can now focus on addressing the quality of life challenges that remain, namely those associated with stigma and the overall impact of lifelong therapy.

Dr. Debbie Hagins, a HIV specialist, joined the Deep Bench on Friday to discuss.

"People living with HIV are still concerned about the potential for side effects, and as they get older or get diagnosed at an older age, they're concerned about what interactions HIV medicines might have with their other chronic meds," Hagins said.

Dr. Hagins said the biggest concern is the stigma and discrimination still associated with HIV.

"Which then leads itself to depression and anxiety, which run very, very high in the HIV-positive population."

She explained that Dovato is the latest drug approved by the FDA. It's a two-drug regimen for newly affected adults who have never been on HIV treatment.

"Research has show it was just as effective as a three-drug [regimen]."

Dr. Hagins did warn, however, that this new drug is not for everyone, like those who are resistant to the medicines dolutegravir or lamivudine

For more information visit www.fda.gov/medwatch, or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

