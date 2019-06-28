Deep Bench: First Amendment rights and the current media landscape

How have American's feelings about the first amendment evolved in the current media landscape? And what can consumers do about the constant stream of disinformation?

These questions were a key focus of the 2019 State of the First Amendment survey -- an annual sampling by the Freedom Forum Institute's First Amendment Center.

On Friday, we were joined by Gene Policinski, the president and CEO of the Freedom Forum Institute. He broke down results of the survey on our Deep Bench and discussed general attitudes Americans have regarding the First Amendment.