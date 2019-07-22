Deep Bench: Finding the best weight loss plan

The word 'diet' is often linked with restrictive eating: no sugar, no carbs, no fat and the list goes on.

Unfortunately, such restrictive eating patterns often backfire and create bad feelings and anxiety.

Carolyn Kelk, a clinical dietitian at Aspirus Langlade Hospital joined the Deep Bench on Monday to discuss how to know which weight loss plan to chose

Kelk said it's not healthy to lose more than 1-2 pounds in a week. Yo-yo dieting is also not a healthy process.

There are also reasons why you might plateau in your weight loss plan. That could be due to the foods you're eating. You could also be losing fat, but gaining muscle.