Deep Bench: Finding support in recovery while isolated amid COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic is creating a lot of anxiety.

"When you add to that the forced isolation, it's no strange thing that people would be looking for some relief,” said Peter Loeb, the co-founder and chief executive of Lionrock Recovery.

He said a dangerous type of relief is in the form of substance misuse.

"We hope to head off increased drug and alcohol problems, by helping people cope with this anxiety that they're not used to.”

For those in recovery, it's been a tough process to find coping mechanisms that work for them, like support group meetings and being outside in nature.

"So it is no exaggeration when I say that people's sobriety is greatly at risk as a result of this forced isolation,” said Ashley Loeb Blassingame, a certified alcohol and drug counselor and co-founder of Lionrock recovery.

Even those who've never struggled with alcohol or drug abuse in the past are at risk of addiction or abuse of it as more people are staying home, and beer and alcohol sales have increased.

One of the most important things you should do is stay connected.

"Reach out to loved ones. Facetime… virtual Zoom groups, in any way shape or form,” added Loeb Blassingame.

They encourage you to find resources where you live to keep up with recovery, and find the help you need if you find yourself struggling. Telehealth is becoming one of the biggest ways to do that, and it's just as effective as treatment in person.

"The main message is, you're not alone,” Loeb said.

If you find yourself struggling with alcohol and/or drugs, www.lionrock.com offers free support meetings and workshops online. There are also other programs and sessions available. Lionrock's care is accepted by most private health insurers.

