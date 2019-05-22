Deep Bench: Finding a medication that works for you to manage mental illness

People living with a mental illness can take different pathways toward treatment. That can include medication, therapy or maybe even a combination of both.

But if you go the medication route, know that it can take time to find something that works for you.

On Wednesday, Dr. Brian Weiland joined the Deep Bench to discuss prescribing practices, the differences between a psychologist, family physician and psychiatrist.

He said in the state of Wisconsin, while psychologists can make referrals for medication, they cannot prescribe. That is a job for a psychiatrist.

Dr. Weiland also talked about the frustrations through the adjusting process. Sometimes you won't see results of a medication or any improvement until 3-6 weeks, so patience is key.

However, if you are noticing dangerous symptoms, call your doctor immediately.

Oftentimes, if a medication works for one person, it might not necessarily work for another person, even with the same symptoms.

Listen to our Deep Bench conversation by clicking on the video above.

