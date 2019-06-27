Deep Bench: FDA approves new metastatic breast cancer drug for certain patients

Americans are more aware than ever about genetic testing and mutations in metastatic breast cancer, such as the increased risks associated with the BRCA1/2 gene.

What they may not know is that tumors can develop mutations that impact how the breast cancer responds to treatment.

When patients get a biopsy, their pathology results will show their HER2 status, along with the cancer’s hormone status (HR). Your HER2 status can help determine how aggressive the cancer is. Your doctor will use this information to evaluate your treatment options.

HER2-positive breast cancers have abnormally high levels of HER2 proteins, which can cause the cells to multiply more quickly. Excessive reproduction can result in a fast-growing breast cancer that’s more likely to spread.

Approximately 25 percent of breast cancer cases are HER2-positive, according to the National Cancer Institute.

If breast cancer cells don’t have abnormal levels of HER2 proteins, then the breast cancer is considered HER2-negative. If your cancer is HER2-negative, it may still be estrogen- or progesterone-positive. Whether or not it is, affects your treatment options.

Following a recent FDA approval of a new medicine called Piqray, postmenopausal women and men living with HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer who have progressed on or after an endocrine-based regimen may be eligible for treatment if a PIK3CA mutation is detected.

PIK3CA is the most commonly mutated gene in HR+/HER2- breast cancer. These mutations are associated with tumor growth, resistance to endocrine treatment and a poor overall prognosis.

Approximately 40% of patients living with HR+/HER2- breast cancer have this mutation.

Piqray, the new FDA-approved drug, targets the effect of PIK3CA mutations and may help overcome endocrine resistance in HR+ advanced breast cancer or breast cancer that has spread to other parts of the body (metastatic).

This important milestone marks the first time physicians are able to test advanced or metastatic breast cancer patients for a specific mutation and develop a personalized treatment plan.

Dr. Virginia Kaklamani, professor of Hematology/Oncology at UT Health San Antonio and Shirley Mertz, president of the Metastatic Breast Cancer Network, discussed the new treatment option on the Deep Bench Thursday.