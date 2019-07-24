Deep Bench: FDA approves Mayzent for relapsing multiple sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disorder of the central nervous system that disrupts the normal functioning of the brain and spinal cord through inflammation and tissue loss.

MS affects approximately 400,000 people in the United States.

Patients can be diagnosed with the following types of MS: relapsing remitting MS (RRMS), the most common form of the condition at diagnosis, secondary progressive MS (SPMS) and primary progressive MS (PPMS).

SPMS is a debilitating form of MS characterized by progressive and irreversible neurological disability. Disability progression most frequently includes – but is not limited to – an impact on ambulation, which could lead to patients needing a walking aid or a wheelchair.

Up to 80% of people with RRMS, the most common form of MS at diagnosis, go on to develop SPMS.

Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Mayzent (siponimod) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, to include clinically isolated syndrome (CIS), which is defined as a first episode of neurological symptoms that lasts at least 24 hours and is caused by inflammation or demyelination in the central nervous system, relapsing remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease, in adults.

First recognized as a disease 150 years ago, there have been many treatment advancements in MS throughout the decades. However, there remains a high unmet need for safe and effective treatments to help delay disability progression in active SPMS.

On Wednesday, Dr. Regina Berkovich, MD, PhD, neurologist and MS specialist in Los Angeles joined our Deep Bench to talk about the disease. She was joined by Paula, a 52-year old patient who has had MS for nearly 20 years and has been living with active SPMS for several years.

