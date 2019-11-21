Deep Bench: Encouraging news for those with stage 4 lung cancer

Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in both men and women. This year, an estimated 228,150 adults (116,440 men and 111,710 women) in the United States will be diagnosed.

There are two main types of lung cancer: non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer. In fact, about 80%-85% of lung cancer cases are NSCLC.

Research in stage 4 lung cancer treatments has come a long way and the latest research shows promising results in prolonging the lives of those with this condition.

Dr. Charu Aggarwal joined the Deep Bench on NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Thursday to discuss recent data released at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress, that is encouraging news for those with stage 4 EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

