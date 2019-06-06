Deep Bench: Doctors say it's critical for teens to get the second dose of meningitis vaccine

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than half of U.S. teens have not yet received the recommended second does of the meningitis vaccine.

Anyone at any age can contract meningococcal meningitis, but teens and young adults are among those who are at the highest risk of infection, likely due to common lifestyles and behaviors, such as living or socializing in crowded conditions.

That's why the National Meningitis Association is launching the 16 Vaccine Campaign, urging parents to ask their teen's doctor about the MenACWY vaccine second dose at their 16-year wellness visit.

Pediatrician and immunization expert, Dr. Todd Wolynn and meningitis survivor, Francesca Testa joined the Deep Bench on Thursday to explain why getting the second does is absolutely critical.

The campaign website features emotional firsthand stories of meningococcal meningitis survivors and NMA advocates, like Testa, whose lives have been irrevocably impacted by the disease.

Parents can also sign up for a text reminder at The16Vaccine.org, which will alert parents when it’s time to schedule an appointment for their teen’s 16-year wellness visit.