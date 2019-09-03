Deep Bench: Diagnosing borderline personality disorder

Borderline personality disorder is one of the most misdiagnosed mental health conditions.

On Tuesday's Deep Bench, we discussed why that is and how to best recognize it.

Dr. Richard Immler, a medical director and psychiatrist at North Central Health Care, joined NewsChannel 7's Holly Chilsen to lend his expertise.

First off, "personality is our pattern of our thinking, our feeling, our behavious formed by a combination of what we inherit our genetics," Dr. Immler said, "and our experiences."

"Borderline personality disorder is a situation where people really experience extremes," he continued. "Without that emotional shock absorber, a stress happens, and the bottom can drop out."

Behavioral characteristics are tendencies toward risk-taking behaviors.

