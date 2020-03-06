Deep Bench: Diagnosing Disruptive Mood Dysregulation Disorder

There are all types of mental health conditions.

The Florida Department of Education is asking lawmakers to increase funding for mental health services. (PIXNIO)

From the common, like depression and anxiety. To those sometimes we don't talk about enough.

Today we were joined on the Deep Bench by Rick Jass, a licensed professional from Charis Counseling. What we talked about was Disruptive Mood Dysregulation Disorder.

So who is diagnosed with DMDD?

"You don't diagnose a child younger than 6 or older than 18," Jass said. "Irritability, explosive outbursts that are way more extreme than what the situation calls for."

How rare is this type of diagnosis? It only arrived on the scene in 2013.

"What was happening," Jass said, "was a lot of these kids were more extreme than a rebellions, defiant kid. And they were being thrown into a bipolar disorder similar to adults. But they didn't see the bipolar swings. What we're seeing now is more of a temporal lobe problem, which is that part of the brain which affects that irritability."

You can learn more about DMDD in the interview from NewsChannel 7 at 4.