Deep Bench: Common misconceptions about eye health

Our vision allows us to experience all of life’s adventures, big and small. From family road trips, to children starting their first day of school, all memories are enhanced by healthy vision.

Pixabay / MGN

This summer, parents ranked road trips as a top family vacation. However, 66% of parents say that vision problems such as blurriness, dry eye and sun glare have negatively impacted their eyesight while driving, according to a survey of more than 1,000 U.S. parents of kids aged 2-17, from Think About Your Eyes, a national campaign to educate the public on the importance of vision health and the dangers of UV rays and too much screen time.

On Monday, Dr. Justin Bazan, OD, joined the Deep Bench to discuss common these misconceptions.

He shared advice on what families can do to maintain healthy vision, so as not to miss a thing during vacation travels and so kids can start the school year off right.

