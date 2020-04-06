Deep Bench: COVID-19's impact on public school education

COVID-19 continues to upend public education across the US, compelling educators to provide online lessons, technical support, mobile food deliveries and more.

Becky Pringle is the vice president of the National Education Association, the country’s largest professional union representing 3 million educators. She spoke about how the NEA is supporting those impacted by the pandemic on NewsChannel 7 at 4.

Pringle is a middle school science teacher. She said she knows how hard it is to connect with students on a regular basis, but with the coronavirus pandemic closing schools, it's more difficult.

"They're coming to us fearful, anxious, knowing that there are changes that are happening in their families and of course in their schools. And so we at the NEA are working hard to provide our educators with the support and resources, so that even as schools are closing, learning is continuing," she said.

Pringle also acknowledged that this has been a difficult time for parents as well. She is encouraging parents to work closing with their child's teachers for support, as some of the responsibility to the at-home education is falling to them.

"Teachers are connecting with our parents and giving them tips and tools to continue that learning and to make it fun."

Pringle said the digital divide does, however, pose many issues.

"We know that we need resources to close that digital divide, to insure every student has access to internet, that they have the digital tools," she added.

Pringle said the hope is that Congress will pass another stimulus package to include help to close the digital divide.

"In this crisis, as in every crisis, that our students that are most marginalized are students living in poverty, our students with special needs, our immigrant students, are going to be impacted more than others."

For more tools and resources, visit www.nea.org