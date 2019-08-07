Deep Bench: Breastfeeding provides health benefits and saves lives

World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated every year Aug. 1-7. It encourages breastfeeding and improving the health of babies around the world.

US Fish And Wildlife Service Named As State's First Breastfeeding Friendly Federal Office

Christine Hanke, Aspirus Women's Health Nurse Navigator, joined the Deep Bench on Wednesday to discuss the benefits.

According to the World Health Organization, breastfeeding promotes better health for mothers and infants.

"Breast milk is loaded with antibodies and sometimes it's been called the first vaccine. It can reduce the instance of respiratory infections, ear infections, diarrhea, pneumonia, which can be very compromising to newborns," Hanke explained.

The WHO says breastfeeding decreases the risk of mothers developing breast cancer, ovarian cancer, type 2-diabetes and heart disease. It is estimated that increased breastfeeding could avert 20,000 maternal deaths each year due to breast cancer.

Aspirus is a milk depot center for The Mother’s Milk Bank of the Western Great Lakes, a certified breast milk bank located near Chicago.

Women who are breastfeeding may have an overabundance of milk and for a variety of reasons might not use all of their milk. Hanke said the program is a way to capture the 'liquid gold' for sick and premature babies who can benefit from the immunological properties of breast milk.

Potential donors at Aspirus are screened for eligibility using a variety of health history questions and lifestyle questions. Donors are given lab tests to screen for any potential infections. The mother can begin donating milk once she clears the screening process.

Mothers who are interested in becoming breast milk donors can call Aspirus Women’s Health at 715-847-0454, toll free at 888-236-2483 or by emailing milkdonation@aspirus.org

