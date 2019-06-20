Deep Bench: Being proactive saves women's lives from cervical cancer

One in five women are not getting regularly screened for cervical cancer. That’s an even scarier statistic when you learn that one woman dies from cervical cancer every two hours.

TV host and activist Catt Sadler and Dr. Jessica Shepherd, an OB/GYN, we're on the Deep Bench Thursday to speak up about how to change the statistic.

Sadler is a fierce advocate of women’s equality, and has been a powerful voice in fighting for equal pay and encouraging women to stand up and drive change in other areas of their lives.

Now with the Change This STAT campaign, Sadler is empowering women to get tested for cervical cancer to help reduce the number of women dying from this treatable and preventable disease.

During the conversation, Sadler and Dr. Shepherd shared the importance of making cervical cancer screening a priority and provided advice for women preparing for their annual health exam.

More than half of new cervical cancer cases occur in women who have never or rarely been tested.

Pap+HPV together provides the best possible protection for women ages 30-65, and studies show they detect 95% of cervical cancer cases

For more information, go to https://changethisstat.com