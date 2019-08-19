Deep Bench: Avoid getting yourself in a financial hole from back-to-school shopping

Kids will soon be going back to class. Many parents are now adding up receipt after receipt from all that back-to-school shopping. But it doesn't have to be a financial headache if you plan ahead.

Tony Liddle, a financial adviser from Prosper Wealth Management in Wausau joined the Deep Bench to explain ways to avoid digging yourself into a hole with your finances.

"Number one, when you go shopping for back to school, leave the kids at home," Liddle said.

He said to lay out the budget you need and stick to the supply list. To be able to do that, it's all about planning.

"If you're in a situation where you need that money from somewhere, maybe it's cutting back somewhere else, maybe the fun stuff right now," Liddle said.

If you do go over your budget, you could run the risk of not being able to pay for other life essentials and bills. Liddle said in that case, re-evaluate once the shopping is done, and take back what you don't need.

Involving the kids in the planning process is beneficial to help them understand budgeting.

"Walking your kids through, 'OK here's what we're going to spend this year. Here's what we're going to spend on your school clothes and your school items,' and letting them see what that looks like. It's a great teaching mechanism," Liddle added.

Finally, Liddle advised against using credit cards to purchase any school items when you can, as interest can add up quickly and take a while to pay off.