Deep Bench: Addictions and your mental health

Addiction is a complex issue. It can be a drug or alcohol issue or behavioral, like shopping, gambling and internet use.

Beams of light shining on depressed man with black rings around his eyes

Sometimes it's hard for a loved one of someone suffering from an addiction to understand it.

Lee Shipway, a clinical social worker from Peaceful Solutions Counseling joined the Deep Bench on Wednesday.

She said addictions can arise from a variety of different places.

"Alcoholism is typically a genetic disorder. It's actually a disease that people don't realize. The difference with someone who suffers from alcoholism is when they drink alcohol, it goes to the brain, versus just processing through the liver in the body. It changes into a derivative of heroin."

She added that there's usually a disconnect from people and the world around them, for someone living with an addiction.

"That's the one thing that's common among most addictions, whether it's a behavioral addiction or substance addiction is that disconnect from other human beings."

Shipway said isolation is what breeds addiction even more, and that's something that can be noticed by people around them.

"Most people that have an addiction don't recognize it. Over time it gets worse and worse. People outside of them are trying to point that out to them," Shipway said, adding that unfortunately the disease fakes them into thinking they don't have an addiction.

She said someone should seek out professional help for an addiction, whether it's yourself or a loved one.