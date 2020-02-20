Deep Bench: Achieving life balance

Many of our lives can get pretty busy at times with all we have to concentrate on. So how do you balance it all, especially between work and the other areas in our lives?

“We know what work means, but what does life mean? I think that’s the big question on how do we spend our time.

Rachel Zentner talks about achieving life balance (WZAW photo)

Rachel Zentner, a licensed professional counselor from Behavioral Health Clinic joined the Deep Bench on Thursday to explain why it’s important to have balance. She showed a wheel including the “Six Dimensions of Wellness”. That includes environmental, emotional, intellectual, physical, social and spiritual.

“We’re looking at ways to make our day more enjoyable and healthy, as well as be around for our grandkids and great-grandkids if possible,” Zentner said. “And in that circle we know certain things such as, learning a new language or learning to play an instrument after the age of 40 actually slows dementia and increases efficiency. So this is really important stuff, if we can find time to try to do some of that.”

If you do have the mindset of putting one life aspect ahead of the rest and giving it more attention than the others, Zentner said it’s not necessarily thinking of that as a bad thing, but rather try to kill as many birds with one stone.

“So if you’re going for a walk in the woods with your partner, you’re getting physical, you’re enjoying nature, which could be the spiritual aspect and you’re also being social with someone, maybe even getting some of your emotional needs met.”

Zenter shared a quote that said ‘If you don’t take time for yourself in your life, your life will take time for you.’

“In other words, you could have health consequences, emotional consequences, sometimes financial consequences if you try to focus on one area too much.”

She said if we all try to do at least two a day, it will increase health and wellness.

