Deep Bench: 18 kids died in hot cars already in 2019

They're alarming statistics, but accidents that are completely preventable. So far this year, 18 children have died in hot cars.

Amber Rollins, the director of KidsandCars.org joined the Deep Bench Wednesday to talk about the latest death that occurred Tuesday and good reminders for parents and caregivers to make sure they're not leaving their precious cargo inside.

Representatives Tim Ryan (D-OH), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) and Peter King (R-NY) introduced the Hot Cars Act, which will prevent tragic heatstroke deaths by ensuring all new cars are equipped with a system that detects and alerts to the presence of a child unknowingly left in a vehicle.

A record number of 52 children died in hot cars in 2018, and more than 900 children have died in hot cars since 1990.