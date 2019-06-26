Deep Bench: Improving the quality of sleep

The benefits of a good night's sleep are endless.

The quality of your sleep directly affects your mental and physical health and quality of life, including your productivity, creativity, emotional balance, brain and heart health, immune system and even your weight.

But with the stresses and busy schedules that many of us deal with on a daily basis, it's sometimes hard to get a proper amount of sleep or even fall asleep in general.

In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found in 2016 that 1 in 3 Americans is getting less than the seven hours of sleep recommended per night.

Tonda Nicholson, a polysomnographic technologist from Aspirus Wausau Hospital joined the Deep Bench on Wednesday to discuss the do's and don'ts for getting quality sleep.

Nicholson also discussed the signs you're not getting enough sleep and the importance of sticking to a regular sleep schedule.

"One of the major signs you can tell yourself if you're not getting enough sleep is how you feel in the morning. If you're sluggish, you just don't feel sharp, chances are something is going to be interrupted by you not getting enough sleep," she explained.

She said adults should be getting 7-8 hours of sleep.

"It's so simple. It can solve so many issues for us. Sticking to a routine makes it easier for us to not flip-flop in and out, that you're being assured that you're getting your amount of sleep that is necessary for you to have those improvements in your life," Nicholson explained.

NIcholson also said there's such thing as technology-driven sleep disorders. She said people can get addicted to sleep apps.

"You don't want to go that route either."

Here are the National Sleep Foundation recommendations for sleep durations:

- Newborns (0-3 months): Sleep range narrowed to 14-17 hours each day (previously it was 12-18)

- Infants (4-11 months): Sleep range widened two hours to 12-15 hours (previously it was 14-15)

- Toddlers (1-2 years): Sleep range widened by one hour to 11-14 hours (previously it was 12-14)

- Preschoolers (3-5): Sleep range widened by one hour to 10-13 hours (previously it was 11-13)

- School age children (6-13): Sleep range widened by one hour to 9-11 hours (previously it was 10-11)

- Teenagers (14-17): Sleep range widened by one hour to 8-10 hours (previously it was 8.5-9.5)

- Younger adults (18-25): Sleep range is 7-9 hours

- Adults (26-64): Sleep range did not change and remains 7-9 hours

- Older adults (65+): Sleep range is 7-8 hours