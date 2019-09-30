Deciding on a Return to Korea

As we first alerted you two weeks ago, Old Glory Honor Flight is planning a historic return to Korea next spring.

Ahead of the October 11th deadline to apply, a group of Kewaunee County Korean War vets are leaning on each other to decide if they'll apply for the trip.

Nearly 70 years ago, they were young men leaving the comforts and safety of home.

"When I left Luxemburg I never was out of Kewaunee County and then next thing I knew 16 weeks later, I was half way across the world," says Jerry Simonar from Luxemburg.

"You don't forget that, I never forget that arrival in Korea when that guy was firing at us with a .50 caliber machine gun," adds Lloyd Nimmer from Kewaunee.

Now in their late 80's, Korean War veterans from Kewaunee County gather once a year to catch up and celebrate birthdays.

Today, Simonar is 87.

"So they're all here to get a free lunch," says Simonar with a smile.

But that's not all.

With each other they're discussing the opportunity to return to Korea next spring with Old Glory Honor Flight.

"I didn't want to go the first time, but I'll go the second," says Nimmer.

Nimmer has already applied, with his son as his guardian.

"I said I may need a companion, because I got a bad leg and I said I'll pay for your way, 500 bucks," says Nimmer.

The birthday boy, Simonar, is still on the fence.

"Well everybody wants me to go, and I think I should go, and I haven't made up mind yet but I will, I'll have to by next week," says Simonar.

Painful memories from the war still live inside Dana Gruetzmacher.

Unfortunately his doctor advises him not to travel back to Korea, which is why this annual gathering means so much.

"We know each other and we've been through this together, we're on the same page," says Gruetzmacher from Stangelville.

"You can see the group we have here, that's our small group left and it's really fun to have those guys here today I'll tell you," says Simonar.