Debt collectors calling? What to know about your consumer rights

There has been a staggering 36 million jobless claims since the COVID-19 crisis began in mid-March. And when you're out of a job with no income coming in, it’s difficult to keep up on mortgage, rent, car and credit card payments.

On Wednesday, consumer rights advocate Jarred Johnson joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to talk about what your rights are when it comes to debt collection.

“Honestly, it’s a very scary time.” Johnson said, adding that consumer credit card default rates were at their highest before the pandemic started, so this is only going to pile onto that statistic.

He said because of that, those credit cards are going to be discharged and sent to debt collection agencies, meaning the debt collection phone calls will start soon.

“They will try to make payment arrangements with you over the phone. The best thing to do is not pay a debt collector over the phone, and the reason why is there are scam debt collectors that are out there, and there are legitimate debt collectors that are out there,” Johnson explained.

He advised the best thing to do is to ask the legitimate debt collector to send you paperwork and a letter in the mail detailing what is owed, how much is owed or if there are any surcharges.

“That way you can decide for yourself if this is a legitimate debt or not or is something you can afford to pay at this time.”

On the flip side, Johnson said a scam collector will not provide detailed documents, and that’s how you know it’s not a real debt collector.

