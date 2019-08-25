Death of veteran at Clarksburg VA ruled a homicide; Claim alleges there could be up to 10 more cases

A claim filed by Tiano O'Dell law firm says that retired Army Sergeant Felix McDermott received a fatal dose of insulin while a patient at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center.

According to the claim obtained by 5 News, first reported by the Clarksburg Exponent-Telegram, McDermott was admitted to the VAMC on April 6, 2018. He died of hypoglycemia, or severe low blood sugar, on April 9, 2018. He was 82.

The claim states that employees never told McDermott's family how he died. He was buried 4 days later.

On Oct. 23, 2018, McDermott's remains were exhumed and sent to the Dover Air Force Base for an autopsy and investigation.

The autopsy completed February 2019 confirmed that McDermott was not a diabetic and that he was showing improvement in his medical condition when was injected with insulin.

The autopsy ruled McDermott's death a homicide.

The claim also states that nine or 10 other patients died of severe low blood sugar before McDermott's death.

Tony O'Dell is the family's lawyer.

"It's all very disturbing that people who served our country were being killed either extremely negligently, grossly negligently, or intentionally, and nobody has done anything about it," O'Dell said.

The claim says the VAMC breached its duty and was negligent in several ways.

The claim says their client, the estate of McDermott, is seeking damages of up to $5 million for wrongful death, $1 million for personal injuries and expenses for the funeral and other costs.

"Each time one of these deaths happened, they have an obligation to run at the ground to find out what happened, why it happened, how it could be prevented," O'Dell said.

McDermott was a Vietnam Veteran who served for 20 years before retiring.

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore-Capito released statements about the claim.

“This news is sickening and troubling," Capito said. My office has reached out to the VA to learn more details, and I will do everything I can to make sure this is fully investigated.”

5 news reached out to Congressman David McKinely's office for a statement.

“Congressman McKinley is aware of an ongoing investigation at Clarksburg by the Veterans Administration Office of the Inspector General," said McKinely's Communications Director Amanda Hyman "We hope to get more answers about this situation as that investigation progresses.”