Death of Appleton man restrained in Las Vegas jail ruled a homicide

A death of a Wisconsin man in Las Vegas two months ago has been ruled a homicide by the Clark County coroner's office.

Nicholas Farah of Appleton was put into a restraint chair by four Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers March 31 at the county jail.

The coroner's office said Thursday the cause of death was asphyxia during restraining procedures with other significant conditions listed as methamphetamine intoxication and obesity.

Farah was arrested after a hotel's management told police he was acting strangely, repeatedly calling cabs and then refusing service when they arrived.

According to LVMPD Assistant Sheriff Charles Hank, Farah was arrested for trespassing and resisting arrest. He was combative and resisted officers at the jail, so they were putting him in a restraint chair with his arms behind him.

Officers were holding Farah with his head between his knees for about 75 seconds while they fought to put his arms through holes in the back of the chair. A jail officer's video shows after a while of resisting, Farah stopped wriggling.

Once he was strapped in and the medical staff could check on Farah, they saw he wasn't breathing. Officers removed him from the chair, and EMTs began rendering aid, but Farah was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are conducting internal criminal and administrative investigations into Farah's death. Two jail sergeants and two jail officers involved are on administrative leave.

