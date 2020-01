The Iron County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a 3-year-old child.

Investigators say 911 received a call around 8:42 p.m. Wednesday reporting the child was unresponsive in a bathtub at a home in Mercer.

Iron County deputies and Mercer EMTs were dispatched. Resuscitative efforts began. The boy was transported to a Woodruff hospital. The child was pronounced dead at 10:04 p.m.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine a cause of death.