De Pere Cinema told to stop showing Packers games

The NFL is telling a cinema in De Pere to stop showing Packer's games.

Mike Radue, owner of the cinema, says that up to 20 people show up to watch the games, but that number can grow during playoff games.

"It was more of a community thing." says Radue, who let viewers watch the games free of charge. He was surprised when the NFL sent him a letter telling him to stop showing the games.

In the letter the NFL lists the conditions it has for out-of-home viewings of its broadcasts. Radue says he's writing a response letter, asking for clarification.