Dazzle party guests with Wisconsin cheese

Just because Christmas is over, entertaining doesn't have to be. New Years is just around the corner and Badger fans are ready for kick off.

To show us how to deck out your holiday table with recipes featuring Wisconsin Cheese Sunrise 7 was joined by Beth Schaefer with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.

Dazzle party guests with a merry array of dessert treats and appetizers. Upgrade entertaining with our on-trend Holiday Flavored Cheeseboard or Holiday Tree Pull Apart Bread.

December Fun Facts:

•In the week before Christmas, cheese sales jump 42% above the weekly average, driven by both an increase in the number of buyers, and in the amount of cheese they buy.

- Household penetration for cheese is 18% higher than average in the week before Christmas.

- The average volume per buyer is 22% higher during this week, as shoppers stock up for their holiday celebrations.

- In the week ending 12/23/18 (i.e. week before Christmas in 2018), Americans bought 114 million pounds of cheese (compared to 81 million pounds in an average week).

- Varieties that spike around Christmas include: asiago, blue cheese, brick, brie (brie sales are high for the whole month of December!), butterkase, camembert, cheddar, colby, cream cheese (also popular all month—holiday baking, anyone?), edam, emmentaler, farmer, fontina, fontinella, gorgonzola, gouda, gruyere, havarti, juustoleipa, limburger, manchego, mascarpone, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, and romano. (Bold varieties have sales indices over 200, i.e. sales at Christmas are more than double the average.)

December Recipes:

Holiday Flavored Spiked Cheeseboard

We're sharing the season's best flavors including apples, clove, caramel and cranberries through some of Wisconsin's most celebrated cheese. They have a magical way of bringing people together.

Christmas Tree Pull Apart Bread

Make a statement this holiday season. Check out our festive Christmas Tree Pull Apart Bread. It’s the prefect showstopper!!!!

Find the answer to all your holiday entertaining needs with Wisconsin cheese, visit wisconsincheese.com.