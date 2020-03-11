BREAKING: Colten Treu sentenced to 54 years in prison

Colten Treu has been sentenced to 54 years in prison and 45 years of extended supervision.

Treu is not to have any contact with the victim's families. He has also been credited 495 days.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) --Day two of Colten Treu's sentencing has started.

The state has requested 20 years of initial confinement and five years of extended supervision for each of the victims killed. The state also requested 10 years of prison and three years of extended supervision in the charge of great bodily harm to Madalyn Zwiefelhofer. This totals 90 years in prison and 23 years of extended supervision.

They are also asking that Treu have no contact with the victim's families and is not to have any illegal drugs, inhalants or alcohol.

The defense has asked for 22 years in prison with 63 years of extended supervision, totaling 85 years. They also suggested they be served consecutively.

Chippewa District Attorney Wade Newell said charges against John Stender, the passenger, will be filed later this week.

Colten Treu addressed the court saying "No matter what I say or do, you guys are never going to know how sorry I really am". He added, "I can't give back what I have taken. I want to. Lord knows I want to".

On Tuesday, victim impact statements were read from more than 25 family and friends of the five victims.

In December, Treu changed his plea to no contest on four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and was found guilty. Treu also pleaded guilty to one count of hit and run causing bodily harm.

In early Nov. 2018, Treu was driving down County Road P in Lake Hallie after allegedly "huffing" chemical vapors when he crashed into Girl Scout Troop 3055, killing three girl scouts, a mother, and hurting a fifth person.

The victims of the hit-and-run include Haylee Hickle, 10, Sara Schneider ,32, Jayna Kelly ,9, and Autumn Helgeson ,10. Madalyn Zwiefelhofer was injured in the crash.

