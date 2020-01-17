Davante Adams speaks about success in his high school days at Palo Alto

In just two short days, the Green Bay Packers will take on San Francisco. The winner advances to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

A picture of Packers receiver Davante Adams from his high school football days at Palo Alto (WSAW photo)

Just 15 minutes from Santa Clara, home of Levi Stadium and the 49ers, is Palo Alto, the Alma mater for receiver Davante Adams.

Adams graduated grew up in east Palo Alto and graduated from Palo Alto High School in 2011. He wasn't highly sought after coming out of high school, despite closing his career with a state championship before going onto Fresno State.

Current head coach Nelson Gifford isn't surprised in Adams' success.

"There were a lot of tremendous athletes on that team and any one of them could have gone on and done wonderful things. For Davante to be that guy who's carrying that mantle in the NFL, it's great.

Adams said it's the hunger for success that keeps his drive alive.

"I think about the success that I've had and the success that i'm still hungry to have in my career and that fires me up. It clearly don't mean nothing man because look where we are," he said.

It doesn't matter where he is, we're always going to root for him first and foremost. He was a Viking before he was anything else." Gifford added.

Gifford said before their second round playoff game last fall, Adams Face-timed the team to give them a pep talk.

Adams was a Viking, but coach Gifford said their Viking colors are green.

