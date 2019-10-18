Davante Adams ruled out for second week in a row

The Packers receiving corps will be depleted on Sunday. Davante Adams has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders. Geronimo Allison is doubtful and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in questionable.

Adams is still dealing with a turf toe injury that happened in the fourth quarter versus the Eagles.

Allison remains in concussion protocol after a hit he took in the head against the Lions on Monday night.

Valdes-Scantling is dealing with injuries to the ankle and knee.

Those three wide receivers combine for 805 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season.

The Packers as a team have 1,498 passing yards and 8 passing touchdowns.

The Packers will rely on Allen Lazard, Jake Kumerow and Ryan Grant, who the Packers picked up on Wednesday, to help shoulder the load with all the injuries in the wide receiver room.

Tight end Robert Tonyan is also doubtful for Sunday's game.

On the defensive side of the ball, safety Darnell Savage is out, defensive lineman Kenny Clark is listed as doubtful and cornerback Tony Brown is questionable.