Davante Adams ruled out for Sunday's game against Dallas

Davante Adams will not be on the field Sunday against the Cowboys. The star wide receiver is still dealing with what he calls a "turf toe" injury.

Adams could be seen roaming the sidelines working his foot at Wednesday's practice.

The Packers struggled in the red zone last week against the Eagles going three-for-seven. Adams did not play on the last two drives of the game. Green Bay marched down the field only to be stuffed in the red zone both times.

Despite not having a touchdown this season, Adams is Aaron Rodgers' favorite target, and the 26-year-old helps open up space when nearing the end zone.

Adams has 25 receptions for 378 yards including a 180 yard performance last Thursday.

Tony Brown and Jamaal Williams are both out as well.