Davante Adams said his injury is a "turf toe situation"

The Packers fell to the Eagles 34-27 Thursday night, but there might be an even bigger concern with wide receiver Davante Adams dealing with what he thinks may be turf toe.

"It kind of just rolled up on me," Adams said after Thursday's game. "My foot just got kind of stuck in the ground a little bit. Folded over. It's a turf toe situation so just gotta take a look and see what the deal is."

The injury came in the fourth quarter after Adams tallied a career-high 10-catches for 180-yards.

Adams is expected to be evaluated Friday by Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay.