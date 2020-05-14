Dates and times set for Packers 2020 preseason

The Green Bay Packers will open up their 2020 preseason with the Arizona Cardinals on Aug.15 at Lambeau Field. This is the fourth consecutive preseason the Packers have opened at home.

The Packers will clash with the Browns in their second preseason game. This the 26th time these two teams have met in the preseason.

Green Bay will go on the road for its final two preseason games for the second time in the last three years. First, the Packers will face the Giants for the 30th time in the preseason.

The Packers will close out preseason with the Chiefs. This is the third consecutive year the Packers play the Chiefs in the preseason.

FULL PRESEASON SCHEDULE:

Aug. 15 - vs. Arizona Cardinals - Noon

Aug. 22 - vs. Cleveland Browns - 3 p.m.

Aug. 29 - @ New York Giants - 7 p.m.

Sept. 3 - @ Kansas City Chiefs - 7 p.m.