Date set for Merrill recall election of 5 aldermen

Merrill's recall election effort has an election date set for July 16 after the five aldermen being recalled chose not to appeal city clerk Bill Heideman's decision about the placement of petition signatures on May 24.

Council president Rob Norton and aldermen Dave Sukow, Paul Russell, Tim Meehean and John VanLieshout will appear by default on the ballot as incumbents, and five nomination packets have been distributed to Becky Meyer for District 1, Shannon Collins for District 5, Nicole Rehwinkel for District 6, Eric Dayton for District 7 and Steve Sabatke for District 8.

More than 700 people signed onto the recall effort when it launched in March, but the legitimacy of those signatures was called into question when Council president Rob Norton and aldermen Dave Sukow, Paul Russell, Tim Meehean and John VanLieshout, all of whom were the subjects of the recall petitions, submitted challenges.

For more coverage of the Merrill recall effort, click here.