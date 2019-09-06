Data shows a turtle crossing in Portage County has showed major success

Countless turtles are killed or injured crossing roadways and they can pose a significant risk to drivers. That has all changed thanks to a project between the state Department of Transportation and University of Wisconsin Stevens Point, a new turtle crossing is saving turtles and possible lives.

In 2013 Biology professor Pete Zani was tasked with reducing turtle deaths on State Highway 66 near Jordan Park in Portage County. It was one of the worst spots for turtle deaths in the state. "In essence an experimental site for the state to try out different ideas for how these can of projects can be applied in future for when problems like this arise," explained Zani.

While the DOT was resurfacing the road a wildlife tunnel was put in to help direct animals under instead of over the road. "This is really why the tunnel was placed here it's the center of the mortality events when we mapped them out in that first year," said Zani when pointing out where the tunnel was located on Highway 66 near Jordan Pond.

Zani recruited students to help with the project. Biology student Leah Egan helped record data about the turtles and even encourage them to go through the tunnel. "It wasn't always easy to get the turtle to go through the tunnel if you found one we were suppose to put it in front of the tunnel to try and get them to go through," said Egan.

The data speaks for itself. Turtle deaths have been reduced from nearly 60 a year, before the tunnel, to about 10 a year now. "It's really great being a part of a project that has actually been able to make a difference and you can see the difference in the numbers," said Egan.

There are a lot of unique features about the tunnel and so much that went into this project which is why Zani will be giving a free lecture to the public about it. The lecture will be on Tuesday, September 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Portage County Library. More information can be found here.