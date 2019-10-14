Darlington Police Chief from 1933 to be Honored

Eighty-six years ago the Darlington chief of police died while fighting a drunk man. Not until today has it been remembered.

Chief Jason King discovered the bit of history while going through old city minutes. While going through them he noticed the name William McGinty. McGinty was listed as chief at the time, but his name was never put on the police chief roster.

McGinty died of a heart attack while fighting a drunk man in the street in May 1933. He was 51 years old, a father of two and was a police officer for two years. He also served on the fire department for twenty years.

Now Chief Jason King is submitting McGinty's name to be inscribed in Madison, with all of the other officers who died in the line of duty are.

Chief McGinty will be honored in a ceremony next May.