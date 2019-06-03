Dangerous time for car-deer crashes

When it comes to car-deer crashes, right now is the second most dangerous time of the year on Wisconsin roads.

For whitetail deer in Wisconsin, late May and early June is the peak time for baby deer being born -- and that leads to a changing dynamic within the deer population.

"The does have got new young ones to take care of right now, and so last year's fawns that may have still been hanging around are getting the message, or getting told if they didn't get the message, that it's time for them to be on their own," DNR regional wildlife biologist Jeff Pritzl explained.

And that's creating a potential hazard just about any time you step in your car.

"If you've been driving around the last couple weekends, it's evident on the side of the road," Pritzl says.

Behind the mating season in late October and November, right now ranks second during the calendar year for car-deer collisions in Wisconsin.

"Predominantly what we're seeing now are young, inexperienced deer that are just used to following along with someone else's direction that are off on their own now, and so they're more prone to be crossing roads and unfamiliar with the situation."

According to Department of Transportation statistics, close to 4,000 deer are hit by cars in May and June.

The agency also reports this time of year sees the highest number of injuries and fatalities because more drivers are on the road and traveling at higher speeds.

"It is one of those times of the year where you have to be extra diligent," Pritzl said.