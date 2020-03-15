Dane County bans gatherings of 50 or more people

Public health officials are placing an even stricter limit on the number of people allowed at any mass gathering in Dane County.

On Sunday, Public Health Madison & Dane County banned all gatherings with more than 50 people as they try to stem the spread of COVID-19 through the community. Additionally, they said 22 school districts within the county would close immediately.

Heading into the weekend, county officials placed the cap on crowds at more than 250, which went into effect at 5 p.m. Friday. The next day, extended that ban to religious gatherings and issued further cautions to people who planned on attending services.

Also on Friday, Gov. Tony Evers announced all schools statewide would be shuttered Wednesday and would remain closed into next month, but noted districts could choose to close even sooner.