Dane Co. Jail creates special housing unit for veterans

Dane Co. Jail inmates who once served their country now have a place where they can find specialized treatment, services, and a supportive environment.

On Monday, the Sheriff's Office announced the creation of Wisconsin's first Veteran's Housing Unit, describing it as an extension of the Dane Co. Veterans Court. The housing unit has been up and running for just under a year.

According to the agency, the new housing unit, dubbed "Barracks Behind Bars," not only honors the sacrifices the veterans made, it will help them succeed when they are released and keep them out of jail in the future.

"The whole goal is to one, treat these individuals with the respect and dignity that they deserve in hopes that, through the programming, we reduce the recidivism and get them back on track to be productive citizens," said Dane County Sheriff David Mahoney.

The Sheriff's Office credited the "valuable network of partnerships" it developed with local organizations, outside agencies, and other members of the community with its ability to develop the program.

Mahoney said the Sheriff's Office has already seen a decrease in confrontations and positive relationships develop between incarcerated veterans.

"They share the culture of the military and they share experiences," Mahoney said.

Mahoney added that providing resources to veterans is a priority to him. He said this is how he wants to repay them for the sacrifices they have made.