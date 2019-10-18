Dan The Turtle Man on a Mission for CP

If you're headed to Lambeau Field on Sunday for the Packers game, you may encounter a pretty interesting character milling around the stadium.

Courtesy: Dan the Turtle Man

Dan Stroobants, known as "Dan the Turtle Man" is on a mission every game day.

It stems for his connection with CP, which dates back decades.

"When I was a kid I would watch the telethon always and said you know what, some day I want to be doing that, and then I started doing the telephone thing and then once I got involved, I found out how wonderful it was and thought what a great community effort for everybody," says Stroobants.

Two years ago, Stroobants had an idea to step up his game in raising money for CP.

"And I thought hey, how many people are walking around looking like a snapping turtle, all you want to do is get a conversation started, so there you go," says Stroobants with a chuckle.

Before every game, Stroobants drives from Chilton to Lambeau Field and gears up.

"The money maker, the big head, yep, 54 pounder out of the Mississippi River," says Stroobants showing the mounted turtle head on his hat that tops off his costume.

He doesn't have tickets, but for four hours before the game, Stroobants walks through the Stadium District, and around Lambeau Field, posing for pictures and accepting donations for an organization dear to his heart.

"I have my certification from the city, and that really does help, then they know you're legit. I've never had kids of my own, but I have a lot of nieces and nephews that have young kids that, you think that's just great because this could be anybody's child and that gives me a lot of personal satisfaction," says Stroobants.

"I think about CP and our longevity in this community, 66 years next year, and it's because of people like Dan, it's because of people who are willing to put themselves out there and to really just love everything about CP and our clients as much as we do," says Callie Sherman, CP Director of Philanthropy.

This Sunday, Dan the Turtle Man will be back at Lambeau, but as the weather turns colder, don't be surprised to see him a little more furry.

"Other things in the works, some other people have seen me out there and said hey, I got something just for you, but that's to come," says Stroobants with a smile.

On average, Stroobants says he collects between $100 and $150 dollars before each game which he then turns over to CP.