Dan Larson performs in Wausau for River Valley Jazz Festival

Everyone has a favorite genre of music; and if Jazz is yours, then you were in luck this weekend!

On both Saturday and Sunday, dozens of businesses opened their doors to live Jazz performances in hopes of raising money in support of Jazz educational opportunities in Central Wisconsin. The Hiawatha Resturant in Wausau had the famous Dan Larson Quadruple Jazz group play for two hours during brunch.

“It is so fantastic to have this level of artistry in our area and to have it so accessible to us,” said Vicki Weaver who works at the restaurant. “Sometimes it’s downtown on the square or right here in our restaurant. It is simply wonderful.”

Although some customers came to hear the music rather than eat, others were completely surprised when they walked through the door. Many tell NewsChannel 7 they hope this continues to grow in future years.