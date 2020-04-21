Dairyfest in Marshfield postponed due to Safer at Home extension

The Marshfield Chamber of Commerce has announced Dairyfest has been postponed.

“MACCI has identified new date options and is working on finalizing events details that will comply with social gathering rules, before officially announcing the new date,” a news release stated.

Debbie Bauer, program director explained the original dates were May 29-31. However, given the extension of the Safer at Home order until May 26, Dairyfest has been postponed. The new date has not been announced.

