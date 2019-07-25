Blizzard sales to benefit Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin on July 25

More than 60 Dairy Queen restaurants in Wisconsin will celebrate Miracle Treat Day on Thursday, July 25.

Participating Dairy Queen locations will donate a $1 or more from every Blizzard. The money will benefit Children's Hospital of Wisconsin and other local Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

To help celebrate the day, you are encouraged to use #MiracleTreatDay on social media to invite others to join in on Miracle Treat Day.

Since 2003, the Wisconsin and Upper Peninsula of Michigan DQs have raised more than $2.1 million for Children's Hospital of Wisconsin through fundraising efforts such as Miracle Treat Day, Miracle Balloon campaign, donations and other local events.

