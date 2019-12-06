Dad surprises daughter at school after a 13-month deployment

Webster Elementary School third grader, Isabella Georgia, describes how it felt to see her dad "like cupcakes and rainbows."

Anthony Pinchuk, a platoon leader with the Wisconsin Army National Guard, surprises his daughter at school after 13-month deployment to Afghanistan.

Anthony Pinchuk, a Wisconsin Army National Guard Platoon Leader, spent the last 13 months deployed in Afghanistan.

Georgia plays a familiar Christmas tune on the piano for her classmates during lunch on Friday, as someone unexpected crosses the stage behind her.

Then comes a quick tap on the shoulder followed by a look of surprise as she keeps playing before jumping up to give her dad a hug for the first time in more than one year.

"While I was playing the piano, I was really surprised because when I turned around, there he was," said Georgia.

"She didn't know if she should stop playing because she was told she had to play the song, so she wanted to get the job done," said Pinchuk. "I commend her for that, because she was doing phenomenal at it."

The family of four is reunited once again just before the holidays.

"Seeing where life has left our family over the year, because everything still continues to happen without us while we're gone," said Pinchuk. "So, trying to figure out where we fit into it now."

Then, the father and daughter did something else they have not been able to do for the last 13 months: share a meal together.

"Being away for so long, it's been tough on her and for myself. So, being able to bring us together in such a special way from the school district and from Webster really made it great for our family," said Pinchuk.

He says he is home now for the foreseeable future. As to what comes next, he plans to spend time catching up with his family.