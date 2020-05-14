DWD says Supreme Court ruling won't affect current unemployment claims

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development is reminding Wisconsinites Wednesday’s State Supreme Court ruling on Safer At Home does not impact unemployment claims.

They say benefits will be paid to eligible claimants, even if the person returns to work before their claim is deemed eligible. It does not impact federal programs like FPUC, PUA or PEUC.

The ruling also does not affect work search. Governor Tony Evers waived work search March 12. Work search is still considered satisfied through the end of September 2020.

The DWD says it does impact unemployment eligibility in this way: If an employer now has work for an employee who was laid off or furloughed and that employee refuses to return to work, that will cause an eligibility issue that must be adjudicated.

