DWD gets nearly $1 million to pay for jobs for unemployed workers

The Wisconsin agency dedicated to helping unemployed workers received nearly one million dollars to help create temporary jobs for currently unemployed workers – including the self-employed.

The Department of Workforce Development explained the $990,000 federal grant was made last week and is just the initial funding for the program. The agency will use the money on jobs that offer humanitarian assistance to COVID-19 relief efforts.

"DWD is diligently working at the state level to serve the people of Wisconsin, but this grant will allow for direct community impact," DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said.

According to the agency, it will hire laid-off workers and self-employed people affected by the outbreak to help non-profit agencies aid community members in need or aide public health departments in getting the word out about public safety measures.

The funding came from the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act and was approved after DWD requested $3 million.