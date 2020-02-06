DPI nominates Thomas Jefferson Elementary in Wausau for national award

Thomas Jefferson Elementary in Wausau is one of eight Wisconsin schools to be nominated as a National Blue Ribbon School.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction recognized the school for academic excellence and making strides toward closing achievement gaps.

The seven other public schools nominated for Wisconsin are:

• Maple Dale Elementary School, Maple Dale-Indian Hill School District

• Lake Delton Elementary School, School District of Wisconsin Dells

• Altoona Intermediate School, School District of Altoona

• Nicolet Elementary School, Menasha Joint School District

• Lake Superior Elementary School, School District of Superior

• Red Apple Elementary School, Racine Unified School District

• Luther Elementary School, South Milwaukee School District

“We are nominating these eight schools for the National Blue Ribbon School award because they serve as great examples of our progression toward improving student outcomes across the state,” State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said. “I wish these schools and their respective communities well in the next steps of this prestigious national program.”

Next, schools must complete the National Blue Ribbon Schools application and undergo a review. The national award winners will be announced in September 2020.

