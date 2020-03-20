WisDOT to keep 28 rest areas open to support truckers

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is keeping all 28 rest areas open to support truckers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Wisconsin recognizes and deeply appreciates the nation’s truckers who are hard at work to move medical supplies, keep grocery stores in stock and provide other essential equipment,” WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said. “For truckers, rest areas offer an important resource, and we are working hard to clean and maintain them.”

Here's a list of truck safety weight enforcement facilities that provide all-hours parking and access to rest rooms and vending:

• Kenosha

• Beloit

• Madison

• Superior

• Sparta

