DOT to close County WW bridge near Wausau June 14-17

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- A three-day closure is planned June 14-17 for work on the County WW bridge in the village of Maine.
Wisconsin Department of Transportation will close the bridge beginning at 6 a.m. that morning until 6 a.m. Monday.
Crews will be pouring concrete on the bridge deck beginning June 14.
The detour route for the weekend will be:
• Eastbound County WW will use US 51 southbound to Bridge Street to County W
• Westbound County WW will use County W to Bridge Street to US 51 northbound