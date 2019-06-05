DOT to close County WW bridge near Wausau June 14-17

A three-day closure is planned June 14-17 for work on the County WW bridge in the village of Maine.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation will close the bridge beginning at 6 a.m. that morning until 6 a.m. Monday.

Crews will be pouring concrete on the bridge deck beginning June 14.

The detour route for the weekend will be:

• Eastbound County WW will use US 51 southbound to Bridge Street to County W

• Westbound County WW will use County W to Bridge Street to US 51 northbound